Fix Weak Facial Hair With This Rockstar Beard Oil

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Trying to keep the beard looking good is a lot more difficult than it would seem. It isn’t just as simple as trimming it and making sure it’s combed.

One of the many accessories one could use is beard oil. Beard oil is there to simply make it that there are no issues with the facial hair. No ingrown hairs, no irritation. And it will also make your beard look sleeker and add some depth to it.

Beard Flux XL Beard Oil, that isn’t the only thing that it does. It also helps to make the hair grow faster. Not just grow faster, but thicker and more lustrous. It will allow a man to get everything they can out of their facial hair. Which will then allow guys to have plenty of options with regards to the style they choose with their facial hair.

How does the Beard Flux XL Beard Oil do all this? Simply put, this beard oil is made with caffeine. The base is enhanced with caffeine that helps to energize the follicles. It’s fast-acting and absorbs pretty quickly. Use it after a shower when your facial hair is damp.

The success of Beard Flux XL Beard Oil is proven in the high customer rating it has on Amazon. From 376 reviews, it currently stands at 4.4 out of 5-stars. This means 89 percent of reviews are coming in at 4 stars or higher. Those that have purchased and used it are very happy with it. They have seen a definite change in the facial hair growth time and the thickness of the hair that is growing in. Not to mention how much better looking their facial hair is when it’s fully grown in.

Facial hair is all the rage these days. But most guys need to do some real work to make the most of their facial hair. And one would be mistaken for not grabbing a bottle of the Beard Flux XL Beard Oil to get the best out of the hair and to grow it out quicker than usual. Get the best beard one could hope for with little difficulty today.

Get It: Pick up the Beard Flux XL Beard Oil ($50; was $70) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers