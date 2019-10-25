Flash Sale Alert: Tag Heuer Sunglasses Just $91—Today Only at Woot

TAG Heuer 9223 104 Racer Sunglasses GET IT!

Ideal for guys with larger heads, these wrap-arounds will also be great for bright days on the slopes. Options will most certainly be limited for this sale, but Racers generally come in a variety of colors and shades, even for the lenses.

Get It: Pick up TAG Heuer 9223 104 Racer Sunglasses ($91) today only at Woot

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Mens Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!