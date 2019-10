TAG Heuer 9385 104 Legend Sunglasses GET IT!

For the more style-driven man, the Legends are graced by a bit a of chrome at the temples. Sleek and sophisticated, they combine integrated design, performance-enhancing materials, and superior engineering.

Get It: Pick up TAG Heuer 9385 104 Legend Sunglasses ($91) today only at Woot

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!