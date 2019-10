TAG Heuer LRS 0251 Sunglasses GET IT!

With a plastic frame and non-polarized lens, these glasses are designed more for looking good than for superior performance. Still, with reliable TAG quality and workmanship they’re a fantastic lightweight option. Colors may vary.

Get It: Pick up TAG Heuer LRS 0251 Sunglasses ($91) today only at Woot

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!