TAG Heuer LRS 0253 Polarized Sunglasses GET IT!

Wire-frame style with wrap-around security. TAG’s Avant-Garde eyewear collection lenses are shatter-resistant, ultra-light, and provide 100 percent UV-A and UV-B protection.

Get It: Pick up TAG Heuer LRS 0253 Polarized Sunglasses ($91) today only at Woot

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!