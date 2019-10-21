FLASH SALE: Save 70% On This Perry Ellis Tuxedo At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Trying to find a good sale is key when it comes to adding some new items to your closet. Good clothes aren’t cheap and most folks can’t break the bank to buy an entire new wardrobe all at once. Building it up takes time, and a good sale can make the process a little quicker.

Right now, Macy’s has a big flash sale on a large and impressive selection of men’s dress wear. Using the coupon code FLASH, you can take up to 80 percent off. Looking in at this selection, there are plenty of amazing options.

Since it’s a flash sale, there has to be a quick purchase. What is something that you need that is normally not on your mind? Well, most guys should have a tuxedo in their closet—so saving 70 percent on a Perry Ellis Portfolio Solid Black Slim-fit Tuxedo makes this a simple decision.

A tuxedo isn’t going to be needed very often for most guys. But when it is, a good one can make or break the day. The Perry Ellis Portfolio Solid Black Slim-Fit Tuxedo is a great looking one, and this deal makes it a no-brainer.

Being slim fit, the Perry Ellis Portfolio Solid Black Slim-Fit Tuxedo look amazing on most any trim guy. This tux will look like it was bought and tailored.

Tuxedoes are not cheap. So to find one like this amazing Perry Ellis Portfolio Solid Black Slim-fit Tuxedo on sale at such an fantastic price is almost a miracle. And this isn’t a long-lasting miracle. This deal is going to be gone by the end of the day, so don’t wait. With coupon code FLASH, save 70 percent on this amazing tux while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Perry Ellis Portfolio Solid Black Slim-fit Tuxedo ($128 with coupon code FLASH; was $425) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!