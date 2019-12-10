Flash Sale: Save 81% On This Van Heusen Suit At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





It may be better to give than receive, but this holiday season the deals are so good you might want to consider gifting something to yourself. For example, this Van Heusen Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Gray Sharkskin Suit, now 81-percent off at Macy’s.

If you already own a collection of suits, Sharkskin adds a lightweight option with a distinct style. If you’re not much of a suit guy, Sharkskin ensures that the few times a year you do suit up, you’ll suit up in style. And Van Heusen has long provided suiting at reasonable prices — but rarely as reasonable as this.

“Sharkskin” is so-called because of the two-tone yarn used if the suit’s weave. This adds depth and texture the suit’s color — a “shimmer” that someone in the suiting business at some point decided looked similar to the skin of a gigantic aquatic man-eater

Van Heusen’s Slim-Fit Flex suits are made with some of the same materials that have been making it into men’s jeans. This creates mobility in places that suits can sometimes constrict, like in the shoulders or the crotch, and makes their suits comfortable to wear all day long.

TheStretch Gray Sharkskin Suit is stylish and comfortable and, on sale for less than $100, it’s also insanely affordable. But it won’t last; the sale comes to an end on December 11, so act fast. You deserve it.

Get It: Pick up the Van Heusen Slim-Fit Flex Stretch Gray Sharkskin Suit ($90; was $495) at Macy’s

