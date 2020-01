Slim Fit 5-Pocket Stretch Italian Cord GET IT!

A good pair of pants can cost a pretty penny, especially if they’re made with top of the line Italian materials. But Todd Snyder has you covered with these slick-looking corduroy/denim hybrid.

Get It: Pick up the Slim Fit 5-Pocket Stretch Italian Cord ($71 with coupon code BIG40; was $168) at Todd Snyder

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!