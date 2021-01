The Sweet ‘n Flower GET IT!

12 Valentine’s Day ready flowers in a mock crocodile box is more than enough to impress your partner this holiday. But with the Black Tie Bouquet Fragrance it is scented with, this bouquet is sure to enter legendary status.

Get It: Pick up The Sweet ‘n Flower ($185 with discount code VALENTINE15; was $186) at Rosepops

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!