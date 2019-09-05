Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s hardly a secret that fast fashion is downright detrimental to the environment. Not only does it contribute to soil, water and air pollution, but over 85 percent of the textiles we purchase end up in landfills every single year. Sure, we love an inexpensive T-shirt or jacket as much as the next guy, but we need items that contribute to the wellbeing of the Earth, not play a part in its detriment.

Frank And Oak is designed to impact your closet, not the world. The brand employs a hydro-less process that uses up to 79 percent less energy, 50 percent fewer chemicals, and 95 percent less water than standard methods. It also uses materials including recycled hemp, wool, eco dyes and even recycled denim for clothes that look, feel, and do good.

Our favorite part is the subscription box. If you sign up for the Frank And Oak Style Plan, you’ll get a box every month personally-picked items of clothing that are perfect for your wardrobe. Just take the quiz, and you’re ready to go.

The best part? The box is totally customizable. You’re only being charged for the items you elect to keep from the box. There is no monthly fee, either. You can skip months anytime, too.

Seasons change, styles change, and personal taste change. But what every man should be looking for is clothing made with an eye towards environmental awareness. Frank And Oak ensures that your next favorite pair of jeans, buttondown or jacket is made to last. So check out some of our favorite new releases at Frank And Oak below and help the environment while boosting your wardrobe.