Here’s How to Get a 17-Piece Skincare Kit for Free at Brickell

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

What sets Brickell apart from many of the other skincare brands is the dedication to making the best products for your skin while only using natural ingredients. Unlike many other skincare brands, you won’t find any toxic or synthetic chemicals here; No chemicals that are known for doing damage not just to the skin, but to the rest of the body. By utilizing natural elements in the production process, it helps craft an even better product.

We get it—Brickell has a ton of options for every skin type, so to make finding the products that work best for your routine a little easier, the brand is offering a Sample Kit for free. The free (!!) kit contains 17 popular products and a $10 coupon to be used on your first Brickell purchase. There’s even an option to choose scented or unscented samples within the kit, pending the sensitivity of your skin.

Take a look at some of the bestselling and top-rated Brickell products featured in the kit below.