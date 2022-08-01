G-Shock Releases Sleek and Sporty GMB2100 Series of Full-Metal Watches

G-Shock has been on a roll lately. Hot on the heels of the titanium-clad, sci-fi-inspired GMW-B5000TVB, the brand has released a new lineup of metal watches: G-Shock GMB2100 series. The series contains three timepieces kitted out with full metal cases and bracelets, and each one features a different finish: silver, dark gray, and copper. They’re also equipped with polished octagonal bezels that recall the famed “CasiOak” series of metal G-Shock watches. If you’re a fan of the brand but not a fan of wearing a hunk of plastic on your wrist, this new collection definitely deserves a look.

The GMB2100 series includes three watches: silver-finished GMB2100D-1A, dark gray GMB2100BD-1A, and copper-finished GMB2100GD-5A. All the watches feature the hallmark CasiOak octagonal bezel, and G-Shock went to great lengths to make these watches shine (literally). The company used a three-step finishing process to create a circular hairline finish on the top surfaces of the watches, a vertical hairline finish on the sides, and a bright, mirror-like gleam on the bezel. Combined, these finishing techniques really show off the metallic construction of the three models.

The black dial utilizes a vapor deposition treatment on the indices for a sharp, hi-definition appearance, and G-Shock also put a lot of thought into the construction of the case. Resin buffers between the bezel and the inner part of the case absorb shocks to protect the watch’s inner workings, and G-Shock even managed to slim down the profile—the GMB2100 watches are 0.2mm slimmer than the GMWB5000, one of the brand’s previous full-metal watch releases. With its premium finishes and thoughtful construction, these new G-Shocks show the brand is putting an emphasis on upscale style without sacrificing its reputation for ruggedness.

The GMB2100 watches offer plenty of capability to go along with their polished looks. They’re equipped with G-Shock’s Tough Solar Technology, so they can derive power from the sun and even weak sources of light, and they’re Bluetooth-equipped to sync with the G-Shock Connected app. The app opens up all kinds of functionality, including automatic time updates, setting the time on the watch face, calendar reminders, and more. Of course, these watches are also built tough: They’re shock resistant and water resistant to 200 meters.

We’ll take one of each, please.

[Starting at $550; gshock.casio.com]

