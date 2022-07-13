Think G-Shock watches are always clad in plastic? The new G-Shock GMW-B5000TVB will change your mind. It sports the iconic squared-off look of vintage G-Shock models—and the deep feature set found on modern iterations—but its case is made with ultralight, ultra-strong titanium. That means you get classic G-Shock style and functionality with an added dose of refined ruggedness as well. If you want to add a little sci-fi flavor to your wardrobe, this is the watch for you.

According to the brand, the G-Shock GMW-B5000TVB is designed to evoke the first-ever G-Shock watch and, with its square display and octagonal case, it’s easy to see the family resemblance. The GMW-B5000TVB features a 49.3mm case made from titanium, which offers superb strength with minimal weight, and it’s reinforced with resin buffering material underneath for improved shock resistance. G-Shock wasn’t stingy with the high-end materials: The watch’s bracelet and bezel are made from titanium as well.

The watch wears a handsome black, grey, and brown color scheme in diagonal stripes—or, as the brand describes it, “geometric camouflage.” Combined with the specs that are laser-engraved across the watch’s bezel and bracelet, it looks like a futuristic government-issue military watch or a prop pulled off the set of Star Wars. According to G-Shock, the watch is meant to evoke “high-spec gaming and sci-fi style.”

The G-Shock GMW-B5000TVB also delivers plenty of substance to match its style. As you’d expect with any G-Shock timepiece, there’s a long list of features on offer, including five daily alarms, a countdown timer, calendar, and more. The watch includes a strong LED backlight for easy viewing in the dark, and is equipped with Multi-Band 6 timekeeping, which uses radio signals to automatically correct the time. It also pairs with an app, which allows you to adjust even more features (including toggling the time format and display options).

Better yet, this watch is tough: It’s shock-resistant and water-resistant to 200 meters. It’s also solar powered, so you don’t need to worry about replacing a battery. And even if you leave it in the dark, it can operate for 10 months before conking out.

Everyday functionality in a futuristic package—maybe it’s time to level up what’s on your wrist.

[$1,700; casio.com]

