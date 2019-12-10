



Since the release of its first watch back in 1983, G-Shock has built a global reputation for toughness. And if you look back on the history of the G-Shock line, it’s easy to see why. The sturdy timepieces were born out of Casio engineer Kikuo Ibe’s desire to build an unbreakable watch, and after an exhausting process of trial-and-error (he and his team would drop prototypes out of a third-floor window to test them), the first G-Shock watch, model DW-5000C, was born. That boundary-pushing spirit, and indestructible construction, lives on in the G-Shock GMWB5000TCM-1 and MTGB1000DCM-1, which are now available in a limited-edition camouflage print.

The GMWB5000 takes the iconic squared-off Casio look and ups the ante with a lightweight, ultra-strong titanium case and band, and it features an STN digital display that delivers high contrast and visibility, even when viewed at severe angles. It also comes with several complications, including four daily alarms, 1/100th-second stopwatch, and a day/month display that can be programmed in multiple languages.

And you’ll never have to worry about adjusting this watch: With G-Shock’s Two-Way Time Sync, the watch can keep accurate time around the globe by connecting with an accompanying app and by linking up with radio transmitters worldwide. Plus, it’s solar-powered, so you won’t have to worry about the battery conking out while you’re off the grid.

With its analog dial, the MTGB1000 has a more classic look, but it’s packed with tech and built to last. It features a stainless steel bezel and band and comes with exceptionally durable sapphire crystal glass over the dial, so it’s practically immune to bumps and scratches. Like the GMWB5000, it’s solar powered and uses Two-Way Time Sync for an accurate readout no matter where your travels take you. It’s a watch that looks great and can stand up to the rigors of daily wear, too.

Whether you opt for digital or analog, both watches come with the legendary reliability and toughness that G-Shocks are known for. They’re water resistant up to 200 meters and engineered to resist shocks that would put other timepieces out of commission.

[GMWB5000TCM-1: $1600; gshock.com]

[MTGB1000DCM-1: $1200; gshock.com]

