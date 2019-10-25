Gap Has A Sale On Fall Attire That Is Too Good To Pass Up

Washed Baseball Hat GET IT!

Why spend almost $40 on a pro baseball cap when you’re going out to do some work? It’s just a waste. Grab this hat for a wildly accessible price to make working outside in the sun a little more bearable. But don’t let the price fool you. It’s a good looking hat too.

Get It: Pick up the Washed Baseball Hat ($11; was $25) at Gap

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!