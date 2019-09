BearPaw Spencer Chukka Boots GET IT!

Slide your feet into these bad boys and stay cozy all autumn long. Showcasing a classic chukka silhouette and lace-up styling, they funk it up with a rubber sneaker-sole and a padded tongue. Also available in dark grey.

Get It: Save 50% on BearPaw Spencer Chukka Boots ($37; was $73) at Macy’s