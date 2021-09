Flint and Tinder 10-Year Quarter Zip GET IT!

This quarter zip sweater is going to make those chilly Fall nights a lot more bearable. Snug and warm with a great look, you’ll feel great all season long.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder 10-Year Quarter Zip ($138) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!