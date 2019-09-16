Gear Up For The Fall With These Fantastic Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Anyone looking to get new footwear, there are not many places better than Zappos. It is an online store that has garnered a great reputation for holding tons of great footwear items and selling them at great prices. Especially because the entire process of buying new shoes can be really tedious. Taking some of the time-consuming nonsense out of the process can only be a good thing.

Most folks are probably looking for new shoes these days, as the shifting season is a great time for grabbing hold of some new looks. Why just break out the boxes of fall attire? Buying some new clothes always feels good. Especially when they are affordable and when they look great. So when looking for fall attire, why not grab a pair of the Rockport Classic Break Chukka to really fit in with the Autumnal looks that are about to be very popular.

The fall is a great time to rock a nice new pair of boots. The summer may allow for some moments to wear them, but the overbearing heat can just be a little too much for footwear that tends to fall on the heavier side. And a nice pair of boots like the Rockport Classic Break Chukka can be worn in most situations. Go to work wearing a nice pair of boots or go out to the bar with the guys. These boots will fit in any situation perfectly.

Right off the bat, these Rockport Classic Break Chukka look amazing. They are just a seriously classic looking pair of boots. Nothing too heavy or cumbersome the way a pair of work boots can sometimes be. But sleek and compact while still looking like a pair of boots. This dark brown look was achieved with some amazing, top of the line leather. So they look great and feel lush to the touch.

So while the Rockport Classic Break Chukka looks great, they feel great too. Nobody wants to wear an uncomfortable pair of boots. Some boots can be made to just survive the beating work can deliver. So comfort isn’t always the top priority when making boots. But it is here. The soft knit fabric linings in there will make any foot feel at home when placed inside these bad boys, nor will they feel they are being abused with those comfortable leather soles.

Now that the fall is here, the weather is going to become a little more treacherous. The cold is creeping in and there are going to be more breezy nights. Leaves are on the ground. Rain is going to fall a little more and it will be colder when it does. Soon enough, the rain is going to make way to snow. It will be a smart decision to wear a pair of boots out no matter the situation. But not all boots can be worn out to work and then right out to an outing with the guys. The Rockport Classic Break Chukka are boots that can do that. Pick them up at Zappos now to really tie together the fall look.

Get It: Pick up the Rockport Classic Break Chukka ($110; was $120) at Zappos.

