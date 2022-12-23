Gear Up For The Gym With These Project Rock Training Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of people are gonna start working out more in the New Year. That’s just the way of the world. A New Year starts, and people make resolutions to make new versions of themselves. If you are one of those people preparing to make some physical changes in the New Year, you should pick up these Project Rock 5 Veterans Day Training Shoes from Under Armour right now.

When it comes to workout gear, you really can’t do much better than the selection from Under Armour. Incredibly comfortable and durable clothing that is made to handle a workout. And the items in Dwayne Johnson’s line at UA, like the Project Rock 5 Veterans Day Training Shoes, are a perfect pickup for any man.

The Project Rock 5 Veterans Day Training Shoes are a perfect example of how good UA’s products are. With the support and durability they provide during a weight-based workout, you will have the traction to work out even harder at the gym. Hitting that higher gear will lead to better gains and we all want better gains at the gym.

As soon as you put these on, you will be surprised at how durable they are. Surprise comes because they are so lightweight and breathable that you wouldn’t expect them to be as tough as they are. But with that durable mesh upper and supremely cushioned soles, you will be comfortable the entire time you are exercising.

So if you are gonna start going to the gym for the first time or you are looking to improve your gym wardrobe, the Project Rock 5 Veterans Day Training Shoes are perfect. Head on over to Under Armour right now and pick up a pair now while the getting is good. You guys won’t regret it one bit.

Get It: Pick up the Project Rock 5 Veterans Day Training Shoes ($105; was $150) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

