Gear Up For The Spring With These Thrive Sneakers From Moral Code

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Tomorrow is the official start of spring. Plenty of us are already dealing with some nice spring weather. For others, it might take a bit to feel it in the air. But all of us need to be taking our time to get some new clothes to wear this spring. And if you want some new footwear, the Thrive Sneakers from Moral Code are a must have.

Moral Code is a fantastic outlet. We can say so from personal experience, because we’ve tried these Thrive Sneakers out. And we can say that putting them on to go to work has been pretty fantastic. Not just because they are amazing to look at, which they are. But also because they’re comfortable.

The style and the comfort of the Thrive Sneakers work in tandem. Because these are made with some pretty amazing materials that give them the look and the relaxed feeling you want. For one, the premium leather that is used on the uppers really pop. But they also really fit like a dream so it never feels tight.

You’re also getting a good mix of comfort and style thanks to the soles out these Thrive Sneakers. The outsoles are lightweight, making it easy to walk in these shoes. Not to mention the all white design of them adds to the look of these shoes, going well with any warm weather outfit you can throw at it.

But you won’t just feel good when you pick up the Thrive Sneakers because of the look and comfort they provide. No, you’ll also feel good because purchasing these shoes will also do some good with the world.

Being that these Thrive Sneakers are in the Donald Driver collection, each purchase will see a donation sent out to those in need. Donald Driver is a legendary Green Bay Packer who came from a hard life to become a Super Bowl Champion. So it only makes sense for him to help those out with his amazing line at Moral Code.

So if you are out there looking for some new gear to rock during the warm weather season coming up, then the Thrive Sneakers are for you. Not just because of the style or the comfort, which these have a lot of. But because you’ll be helping out a worthy cause while you do so. So pre-order a pair now to get yours shipped starting March 15th, 2021. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Thrive Sneakers ($159) at Moral Code

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best 3-Piece Kettlebell Sets For Your Home Gym

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!