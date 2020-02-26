Gear Up For The Spring With This Polo On Sale From Nordstrom

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every guy looks good in a polo. That may be too broad a statement, but it’s true. It’s one of the easiest purchases anyone can make. You find the right polo, and you will have a certified home run in your possession. When you find a great one that is on sale at a really reasonable price, you gotta act. And over at Nordstrom, you should pick up the Rag & Bone Slub Cotton Slim Fit Polo.

Just because you buy a polo shirt that is ostensibly in your size, that doesn’t mean it is going to be a good fit. The cut of it could be all wrong for you or it just may not be made all that well. The Rag & Bone Slub Cotton Slim Fit Polo doesn’t have that problem. It is cut to size, going more towards the slim fit side of things. So this won’t be flapping around when you wear it. It will fit like a glove.

When you put the Rag & Bone Slub Cotton Slim Fit Polo, you will feel the comfort almost immediately. That is because it is made with 100 percent cotton. So you will feel like you are draped in a cloud. Even better is that it means this polo can breathe. So you can throw it on during a really warm day and not have to worry about getting too warm. Comfort is key when it comes to this shirt.

That cotton design is also responsible for the great look of the Rag & Bone Slub Cotton Slim Fit Polo. Whichever of the three color options you pick (black, white, or Navy blue), the shirt will just pop. With the three-button placket up by the neck of the shirt and the small logo on the left side of the chest, this shirt will bring a subtle class to your style options.

If you want to pick up a new polo, you should act fast. This sale is not going to last forever. And at this price, the stock will go before the sale even ends. To add a really great piece of fashion to your wardrobe, you should pick this up. A polo is always a great shirt for any guy. And the Rag & Bone Slub Cotton Slim Fit Polo is sure to become a quick favorite. So act now and enjoy that cottony goodness.

Get It: Pick up the Rag & Bone Slub Cotton Slim Fit Polo ($75; was $125) at Nordstrom

