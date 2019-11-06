Gear Up For Year-round Outdoor Action with Under Armour Outerwear

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s tough to maintain your fitness regimen as the temperatures drop and the days get shorter. What’s the best way to stay active outdoors during fall and winter? Gear up properly. If you want to keep moving in the fresh air all year long, check out some of this fantastic outerwear from Under Armour.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a runner, hiker, or baller, Under Armour has the technical outdoor gear you need to stay in the game year-round. From base layers to puffer coats, to zip-ups, sweatshirts, and hoodies, UA has it all. And it’s all reasonably priced.

No need to stay in the gym this winter. No use denying the call of the wild outdoors. Under Armour outerwear will keep you outside and breathing the fresh air, straight through till spring.

It’s all form-fitting and designed to keep you moving—even the coats and top layers. Most come in a wide variety of sizes, from small to 3XL. Utilizing high-tech fabrics and production techniques, Under Armour outerwear, is just the thing you need to stay active and fit during the cold winter months. Much of it is wind-and rain-resistant, or sweat-wicking and breathable. Or a combination of all of those features.

There’s a huge selection of Under Armour outerwear for men. We’ve selected a few of our favourite items below, but don’t let this list stop you from browsing. No matter your need, no matter your taste or style, there’s an Under Armour coat, jacket, or vest that’s perfect for that outdoor thing you do.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!