Gear Up For Year-round Outdoor Action with Under Armour Outerwear

ColdGear Reactor Tellurun Running Jacket GET IT!

Designed to fit next-to-skin without the squeeze, this running jacket is ideal for keeping pace even as the temperatures dip. ColdGear Reactor is intelligent insulation that adapts to your activity level, for the right breathability and warmth no matter what you’re doing. It’s lined with woven fabric for added durability and protection, and features reflective details for greater visibility.

Built-in interior thumbholes keep your sleeves down, and help seal in your body heat. Best of all, it’s fully packable into its lower left chest pocket. Currently, it’s available only in black.

Get It: Pick up the ColdGear Reactor Tellurun ($150) at Under Armour

