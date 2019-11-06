Gear Up For Year-round Outdoor Action with Under Armour Outerwear

UA Armour Down Vest GET IT!

Cut for complete comfort no matter how many layers you’ve got on underneath, this vest features UA Storm technology so it repels water. All-over 600-fill duck down provides extreme warmth; better still, it’s ethically sourced and traceable; you can see where yours came from right on the hangtag.

The dropped, shaped hem has a drawcord adjuster to snug up against wind. It comes in black (shown) or grey/blue.

Get It: Pick up the UA Armour Down Vest ($120) at Under Armour

