Gear Up For Year-round Outdoor Action with Under Armour Outerwear

UA ColdGear Reactor Performance Hybrid GET IT!

Adapts to any activity for non-stop comfort and total versatility, in four colors to suit any style. The lofty insulation uses a unique quilting pattern that traps heat, but still allows air to flow so you don’t overheat. UA Storm tech repels water without sacrificing breathability, and the ripstop woven fabric is lightweight and durable.

Fleece side panels offer extra breathability and mobility, while the three-piece hood with extended brim provides added weather coverage.

Get It: Pick up the UA ColdGear Reactor Performance Hybrid ($180) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!