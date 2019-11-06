Gear Up For Year-round Outdoor Action with Under Armour Outerwear

UA Porter 3-in-1 GET IT!

With a fuller cut for a loose fit, the Porter features UA Storm technology, so it repels wind and water without sacrificing breathability. A bonded two-layer twill fabric has a smooth taffeta lining, while UA’s own ColdGear infrared technology uses a soft, thermo-conductive inner coating to absorb and retain body heat.

The zip-out liner uses high-loft fleece that traps heat, for warmth without weight. It wicks sweat and dries fast. Available in four colorways in sizes from S-3XL.

Get It: Pick up the Porter 3-in-1 jacket ($200) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!