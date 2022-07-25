Gear up for Your Hikes With a Pair of These Columbia Cargo Shorts

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Summer is here and it isn’t going anywhere any time soon. We got a lot of hot days in front of us and that means we need to have the right clothing in our closets and drawers. The right kind of clothing like the Columbia Silver Ridge Printed Cargo Shorts from Zappos. You will be right as rain this summer with these in your life.

Right off the bat, the Columbia Silver Ridge Printed Cargo Shorts are a smart pickup just on the basis that they are shorts. It’s shorts weather, giving our legs much more space to breathe. If you don’t need to wear pants, you shouldn’t. Don’t overwhelm yourself with more material than you absolutely need to in this heat.

Another reason why the Columbia Silver Ridge Printed Cargo Shorts are so great is that they’re comfortable. Not just for the breathability they offer you, being shorts and all. But because there’s a good level of mobility to them, so you can move about with a good deal of ease. And they quickly dry, leaving you with a nice breeze when the heat is on.

Maybe the most important benefit of these shorts is that they are incredibly durable. You can wear these hanging out around town or going out for a hike. They’ll handle what you throw at them. And they help keep the sun from tearing up your thighs, with a strong UV protecting design. You’ll have to sunscreen the lower half of your legs, but that’s fine.

We think the Columbia Silver Ridge Printed Cargo Shorts are a great pair of shorts that any guy should have in their life. Stylish, comfortable, and durable for a great low price. Perfect for any summer wardrobe. So head on over to Zappos now and pick up a pair while the getting is good. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Silver Ridge Printed Cargo Shorts ($37; was $55) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

Best Weightlifting Shoes 2022: 14 Top Picks for Squats, Powerlifts, and More

Best Men’s Underwear: Top 16 Comfy Boxers to Stylish Briefs (2022)