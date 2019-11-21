Get 20% Off Everything At The Brooklinen Black Friday Sale

Down Alternative Pillow GET IT!

Getting a better nights sleep can usually be achieved by simply getting a better pillow. And you would be hard-pressed to find a better pillow than this down alternative pillow. Getting all the comfort of down without the pain of an animal is a pretty good deal for anybody. Would certainly make a great little gift this season.

Get It: Pick up the Down Alternative Pillow (starting at $47) at Brooklinen

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!