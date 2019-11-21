Get 20% Off Everything At The Brooklinen Black Friday Sale

Super-Plush Towel Move-In BundleGET IT!
This bundle is usually one of the best deals you can get at Brooklinen. It’s even better when you save 20 percent on the base price for a bundle that gets you four bath towels, two hand towels, four washcloths, and a bath mat of some of the softest and most absorbant towels you can possibly get.
Get It: Pick up the Super-Plush Towel Move-In Bundle (starting at $159) at Brooklinen
