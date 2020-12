Plush Bath Towel Set GET IT!

Step out of the shower and dry off with some of the most comfortable towels you can get. It’s like drying off in a cloud. You deserve something as sumptuous as these towels this holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Plush Bath Towel Set ($100; was $125) at Boll & Branch

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!