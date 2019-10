adidas Essentials 3-Stripe Track Jacket GET IT!

Just because the temperature is dropping doesn’t mean that the desire to go out for a run is going to drop. Suit up in style with this track jacket from Adidas.

Get It: Pick up the adidas Essentials 3-Stripe Track Jacket ($45; was $50) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!