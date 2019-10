Timberland Kendrick Waterproof Chukka GET IT!

Getting Timberland’s on sale is always a great feeling. It’s the most famous boot brand in the land. Buy this gorgeous pair to wear to work or out with the guys and look like a million bucks.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland Kendrick Waterproof Chukka ($144; was $160) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!