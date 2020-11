UA Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes GET IT!

There’s plenty of people out there who won’t let the cold keep them from going out for a run. If you got a dedicated runner out there, these shoes will make for a great gift. They’ll have all the support and protection they need to keep on running with no issues.

Get It: Pick up the UA Charged Assert 8 Running Shoes ($53; was $70) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!