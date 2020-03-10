Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Levi’s is world-renowned for its denim. If you need a new pair of jeans, you can head on over to Levi’s to pick up some of the best in the land. But the quality isn’t just limited to denim jeans or jackets. You can pick up some great shirts and coats and sweatpants.

Shopping for new clothes can be pretty daunting. There are so many options and the pricing can be hard on your wallet. But when a sale comes along, you need to take advantage of it. And folks, Levi’s is in the midst of a next-level sale that will save you a ton of money. Because if you act right now, you can pick up items that are already discounted for an additional 30 percent off.

Getting sale items for an additional 30 percent off seems too good to be true. But not only that, you will get these items sent to you with free shipping. The amount of money you can save here is unreal. All you have to do is use coupon code FRIEND during checkout to get these amazing prices.

There’s a lot to choose from during this promotion. But we have done some of the work for you and picked some of our favorite items in the sale. Items that would make a great addition to your collection. Items that will work really well in the new season. All you gotta do is act fast, because this promotion ends March 17th.

Check out our favorite choices in the Levi’s sale below and use coupon code FRIEND to save a ton and add some new clothes to your collection. It is really worth it.

