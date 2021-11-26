Get 55% Off of This Fantastic Citizen Watch on Black Friday Only

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday is finally here. We can put away the ceremonial usage of the word “Black Friday” with all the sales this month. Today is the day and you will find some amazing deals only available today. Such as this massive deal on the Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Navihawk A-T Quartz Watch at Amazon.

Right now you can pick up the Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Navihawk A-T Quartz Watch for a discount of 55%. That’s a hard sale to pass up for anything, more than half off. But with something that looks this slick and stylish, anybody would love to get this as a gift this holiday season.

One look at this Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Navihawk A-T Quartz Watch and you can understand why it costs as much as it does without the sale. It’s beautiful. You can pair this sleek stainless steel bracelet and black-faced watch with any outfit and you’ll look like a thousand bucks.

It also doesn’t hurt that this is pretty effective as a watch too. This isn’t just a piece of fashion. It keeps accurate time thanks to the atomic clock synch feature that uses radio signals to make sure the time is always right. You got alarm features and multiple city time features and it’s water-resistant up to 200 meters/660 feet.

A piece like this Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Navihawk A-T Quartz Watch is hard to let go of. So you need to pick one up right now while you can because this sale is going to end when Black Friday itself ends. No weekend stretch, just the sale for the day. Don’t let this beauty pass you by.

Get It: Pick up the Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Navihawk A-T Quartz Watch ($326; was $725) at Amazon

