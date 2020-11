Boxed Signature And Harness Buckle Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt GET IT!

With this belt in her life, your lady can accessorize and round out any outfit she has. One side sleek black and the other side is visually resplendent blue. This will give any outfit the extra boost it needs.

Get It: Pick up the Boxed Signature And Harness Buckle Cut-To-Size Reversible Belt ($59; was $198) at Coach Outlet

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!