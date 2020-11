Jes Crossbody 20 GET IT!

If she’s more of a small handbag kinda lady, then this handbag will be a perfect gift for her. Small and compact with plenty of visual panache, this will make her holiday something really special.

Get It: Pick up the Jes Crossbody 20 ($89; was $298) at Coach Outlet

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!