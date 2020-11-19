Get 70% Off Everything At Coach Outlet – Ends Before Black Friday

Signature Oversized Muffler GET IT!

A brand new scarf is perfect for the holiday season. She can head right on outside and wrap herself up in this to keep the cold at bay. Not to mention it’s like all Coach items, in that it’ll look pretty damn good on her.

Get It: Pick up the Signature Oversized Muffler ($53; was $178) at Coach Outlet

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!