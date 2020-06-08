Get A Barbershop Experience At Home With This Gillette Heated Razor

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It has been a long time since life has been anything resembling normal. For guys, that means it has been a good long while since a visit to the barber. Guys can shave at home, but there is nothing like going to the barber and getting a professional shave. Especially a hot towel shave.

Plenty of men shave at home anyway. But there is just something special about treating yourself to a hot towel shave at the barber. And now, every guy has to shave at home. There are plenty of great razors out there that make for a good shave. But there aren’t many that are able to live up to the experience of the barber.

As is usually the case, Gillette has come in to save the day for guys with an amazing razor. When you’re looking for a shave at home, Gillette is the brand for you. And right now, the GilletteLabs Heated Razor is the perfect shaving set up for any guy looking for a hot towel shave at home.

What makes the trip to the barbershop so special isn’t just that the barber has a steady hand. It’s also because the barber uses a hot towel on your face. And why is that helpful? For one, it opens up the pores and makes for a closer shave. But in general, it feels so much more luxurious and soothing on the skin.

With the GilletteLabs Heated Razor, you don’t need to heat up a hot towel. All you need to do is push a button and you will not have to wait long at all to get that warm sensation in the razor.

Made in Germany, the GilletteLabs Heated Razor will get you shaving in no time. It comes built-in with a lithium-ion battery that can be wirelessly charged on the magnetic charging base. Once the battery is charged, the razor will get to your desired temperature in less than a second.

The wireless charging pad ensures that the razor is ready for you whenever you need it. All you need to do is put the razor down on it and it will stay charged for you. Accessibility is high with this pad setup. And with one single charge, you can get up to 6 shaves. All depending on how much work needs to be done.

You don’t want the GilletteLabs Heated Razor to get too hot of course. There’s adjustability with the razor, letting you choose from 109°F or 122°F. Whatever level works for you, it’s sure to be hot enough for a great shaving experience. That way, you will feel the soothing sensation when you shave.

Now, all of this would be pointless if the razor itself wasn’t well designed and easy to use. But the GilletteLabs Heated Razor would deliver a great shave even without the heating elements involved. And that is due in no small part to the 5 bladed design.

The GilletteLabs Heated Razor is made with 5 blades. Blades made at the highest levels from Gillette. But there aren’t 5 razors in there just to make the shave even closer. That’s one benefit, but not the only benefit.

Thanks to the heating bar and the two temperature settings, you will get a consistent experience. You won’t be overheated and one small area won’t miss out. And it will contour to every curve on your face thanks to the Flexdisc tech.

FlexDisc tech is what allows the blade to curve and contour to your face. Gillette’s best blades combine with FlexDisc™ tech to maintain skin contact in order to give a smooth shave, but also to maximize the heat delivery. Every blade will make for a top-notch shave.

This GilletteLabs Heated Razor isn’t just great for you, but it would make for a great gift for Dad this coming Father’s Day. But you need to act fast because this is a highly sought after item. In just 5 days, this razor sold out on Indiegogo.

If you are looking for a hot towel shave from the comfort of your home, this GilletteLabs Heated Razor is the way to go. The heated razor maintains a consistent and comfortable temperature, distributing heat evenly and contouring to your face throughout the entire shave. How can you say no to that?

Get It: Pick up the GilletteLabs Heated Razor ($200) at Gillette

