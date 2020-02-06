Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

What a deal! Today only during Macy’s Flash Sale, pick up this sweet Michael Kors Hooded Bib Snorkel Parka with a quilted bib and faux-fur trim hood for 70 percent off its regular price. Normally priced at $375, today only using the code FLASH it can be yours for just $113.

It’s just what you need for winter. Available in nine colors—plus camo prints in blue or green—and in sizes from XS-3XL, there’s one for every guy. And at this price, every guy can afford one. Or two.

These cold winter months demand quality outerwear, and during Macy’s End of Season Flash Sale, you can save 50-80 percent off all kinds of coats, sweaters, jackets, boots, and more. And it includes a ton of items already on sale. Just use the code FLASH at checkout to take an additional 50-80 percent off the listed price.

A Truly Amazing Michael Kors Parka

This parka is the bomb. It’s got a stand collar with an attached faux-fur trim hood. Fully machine washable, it’s ideal for blocking wind, rain, and cold temperatures because of its attached quilted bib. Just zip that up and you can leave the parka open when it’s not too frigid out. Or when the wind starts howling, there are zipper and button closures up and down the front opening. Lined and insulated, it’s got a warmth factor of 20 degrees. So it’s guaranteed to keep you toasty even when Mother Nature has other ideas.

And it’s water-resistant, too. So in light rain or snow, you’ll stay dry and comfortable when your chores take you outdoors. Be advised it’s not waterPROOF, however. So you shouldn’t depend on it in a blizzard. Still, this parka is what you need to make sure you’re protected when the temperatures drop and the rain or snow starts to fall.

The cuffs are adjustable, to lock out the bitter cold. And it’s got two zip pockets at the chest for valuables and gloves, two flap pockets at the hips to tuck away your hands, and even an interior pocket to stash your wallet and phone.

So hurry over to Macy’s today—like, right now—and get a great deal on this killer Michael Kors Parka. Normally $375, today only it’s all yours for just $113 when you use the code FLASH.

