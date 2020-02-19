Get A Great Smart Scale On Sale Over at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you been trying to live a healthier life? Eating better and going to the gym is great. When you do all of this, you need to keep track of your progress. So you’ll need to have a scale in your home to keep track of every day. So if you need one, you should pick up the Qardio Wireless Smart Scale at Huckberry.

What separates the Qardio Wireless Smart Scale from other scales is that it is a smart scale. This is not like other scales where it just takes your weight. It does that and it does it really well. The accuracy of this thing will make keeping track all the easier because you won’t have to worry about bad info.

The Qardio Wireless Smart Scale doesn’t just display your weight. It will display your body mass index, body fat percentage, and water composition, among other things. And it will do all of these things in a tech-friendly way.

Instead of keeping track of all the numbers on your own, the Qardio Wireless Smart Scale has an app to connect to via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and that app will keep track of all these levels for you. So when you wanna see how you’re doing, you have accurate numbers in the palm of your hand.

Do you live with others? Well, you won’t have to worry about them screwing up your numbers because the Qardio Wireless Smart Scale can keep track of multiple people. This way, everyone in the home can have their numbers.

If you are looking to lead a healthier life, the Qardio Wireless Smart Scale will make it much easier for you. As a scale, it works like a charm. But it also keeps track of all your levels to make charting your progress so convenient. While supplies last, you should pick one up. It’ll make a great addition to your home.

