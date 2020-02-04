Get A Great Winter Jacket on Sale For Half Off At Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You can never have enough jacket options during the winter. You want a coat that will keep you warm but you also want a jacket that will look good with the outfit you got on underneath it. Well, the Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket on sale at Huckberry is a great option to pick up this winter.

What makes the Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket such a great choice for your closet is that you can wear it to work or you can wear it out on the town. It’s a good looking piece of fashion that adds an outdoor aesthetic to your look without ever looking low-quality.

The Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket is made with 100 percent cotton and British Millerain Techwax fabric. It gives the coat that great look and it makes it great to wear outside in the cold. Not just because it’s comfortable and it will insulate you well, but also because it is really durable.

Huckberry makes great items that are made to be worn outdoors, and the Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket is no different. This is a good looking jacket, but it’s also a jacket for hard-working men, so it has to stand up to the stress of a workday. You won’t have to worry about this jacket breaking down.

A lightweight jacket that is comfortable to wear and can keep you warm during any outdoor excursion. How can you beat the Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket? You can’t, especially at this price. So pick it up now while Huckberry still has it and still has it on sale. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket ($119; was $238) at Huckberry

