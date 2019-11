Roark Revival HWY 133 Travel Stretch Jean GET IT!

This holiday season, like most holidays in the past, you can’t go wrong with a new pair of jeans. Especially a great looking, durable pair like these.

Get It: Pick up the Roark Revival HWY 133 Travel Stretch Jean ($49; was $75) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!