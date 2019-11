Topo Designs Rover Backpack GET IT!

A backpack doesn’t have to be a plain piece. It can have a little pop. Get this fetching backpack for that friend in your life that is always on the move and has a ratty backpack that needs to go away.

Get It: Pick up the Topo Designs Rover Backpack ($83; was $139) at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!