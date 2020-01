Lovely Red Rose Heart Box GET IT!

For those of y’all that feel like your relationship is a little less traditional, you can pick up this bouquet. Picking up classic roses in a slightly off-kilter packaging that also doubles as another sign of your love. No vase, just hearts.

Get It: Pick up the Lovely Red Rose Heart Box ($64; was $80) at FTD

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!