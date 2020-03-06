Get A New Bifold Wallet At Macy’s For 40% Off This Weekend

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everything may going high tech these days, but you just can’t stop a guy from having a wallet. A nice, sleek-looking wallet to compliment your attire while keeping your money and cards in order. But wallets can get worn down over time. And if you’re in a position of needing a new one, you should do yourself a favor and head over to Macy’s to pick up the Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Bifold Wallet while it’s on sale for 40 percent off.

When you pick up a new wallet, you want it to look good. You’ll also want it to fit in with your aesthetic. Some guys may go for something a little flashier, but for simplicities sake, the Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Bifold Wallet is a great choice. That pristine brown leather will go with any outfit. And like most anything made with leather, it’ll get some character as it wears down a bit.

You’re also going to want to make sure a new wallet has plenty of space for what you need. The Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Bifold Wallet should be able to handle that for you. It’s got six slots for cards you need to carry around, as well as a removable case for you to put your ID in for easy visual access. And obviously it has enough space for you to put enough money in there for a night out.

Sometimes, you don’t need to rewrite the rules. You just need to go for something simple and functional. This is very much true when it comes to a wallet. So if you need a new one, you should pick up the Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Bifold Wallet. It’s on sale for a great price this weekend. So pick one up before the end of the day on March 9th.

Get It: Pick up the Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Bifold Wallet ($24; was $40) at Macy’s

