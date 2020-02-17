Get A New Pair Of Running Shoes On Sale At Zappos

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you need to pick up a new pair of shoes, you should head on over to Zappos. The selection is almost too bountiful to comprehend and the prices are really something else. Especially when there’s a sale going on like there is right now. And one of our favorite pairs in the entire sale is the ASICS GEL-Venture 7s.

No matter what the season, you will need a pair of running shoes if you like to go out jogging. And these ASICS GEL-Venture 7 running shoes will add all the protection and durability you could need during a run.

Right off the bat, the ASICS GEL-Venture 7 is great because of its lightweight design. It will give a subtle advantage, letting you run slightly faster. But just because they are lightweight doesn’t mean they will fall apart on you.

Like any good pair of running shoes, the ASICS GEL-Venture 7 is really durable. You can run on these suckers all the time and they will stand up to the sustained beating. Which makes them a wonderful investment.

It would all be pointless if the ASICS GEL-Venture 7 weren’t comfortable, and they really are. The support on your heels is really great. They’re made with a cushioning system that will absorb the shock, allowing for a smoother transition while running. And the outsole has a great tread for better traction uphill or down. The fabric is breathable so your feet will never overheat. Comfort will never be a concern again with these in your closet.

If you like to go out running for exercise, these ASICS GEL-Venture 7 running shoes will make for a great purchase. At this price, you can’t pass them up. The sale over Zappos is really bountiful and you couldn’t make a bad choice if you tried. These are a good example of that.

Get It: Pick up the ASICS GEL-Venture 7 ($49; was $70) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!