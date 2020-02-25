Get A New Ralph Lauren Suit For 61% Off At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Looking for a new suit can be fun. All the styles and colors can set your imagination going. So many suits would look great on you. But finding a great suit at a reasonable price can be difficult. But when one shops at Macy’s, that isn’t always the case. The Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Charcoal Plaid Suit makes that very obvious.

When you’re buying a new suit, you want to get a good-looking suit that compliments you. Chances are good that you will look quite good in the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Charcoal Plaid Suit. This isn’t a run of the mill suit with a simple, monochrome design. The plaid design of this suit will give your wardrobe a real kick that stands out in the crowd.

You’ll get that fantastic aesthetic with the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Charcoal Plaid Suit because of how well it is made. With a wool/polyester blend, this suit will always like brand new if you take care of it. And with that blend, you will be comfortable wearing them all day long. Be it at the office or out at a social event, this suit won’t get in the way.

This Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Charcoal Plaid Suit is a classic fit, so it won’t fit on you too snugly. There’s a looseness to it that won’t make you feel constricted when your sitting. And when you’re moving, there is plenty of room to move. Not only that, but the material blend is made with a stretchy quality to it, so your mobility is high.

Not all suits are made equally. There are plenty of good-looking suits that can be uncomfortable to wear. But that is not the case with the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Charcoal Plaid Suit. This is a striking looking piece of fashion and it’s made with your comfort in mind. Normally this suit would be too good to pass up. But at this sales price, you’d be making a grave mistake if you don’t grab one while supplies last.

Get It: Pick up the Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Charcoal Plaid Suit ($220; was $765) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!