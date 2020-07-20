Get A Pair Of Alfani Aldrich Loafers For 65% Off At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of people are still stuck at home and will stay that way for the foreseeable future. In this summer heat, you wanna stay as comfortable as possible. Lounge about in comfort and style. And you can get both of those things for a great price when you pick up the Alfani Aldrich Loafers at Macy’s.

Loafers are at the top of the list when it comes to comfortable footwear for me. Just lounging around the house or going out to get the mail, they will keep you feeling relaxed all day long. The Alfani Aldrich Loafers, with their flexible and durable rubber sole, will feel great the second you put them on.

It may not be the best idea to go running in these Alfani Aldrich Loafers, but you can go about your day without worrying about slipping. Traction is pretty good with these loafers, thanks to the rubber soles. It’s a lot easier to hang around the pool thanks to those soles.

Not only that, but the Alfani Aldrich Loafers are pretty great to look at too. You can throw them on with a comfortable summer outfit and they’ll fit perfectly. That synthetic leather upper gives it a comfortable, high-end look.

Maybe the best thing is that you can save 65% off on the Alfani Aldrich Loafers right now. Just use the coupon code FLASH and the price will drop to such an appealing level. Comfort and style in one insanely affordable package. How can you say no that?

Get It: Pick up the Alfani Aldrich Loafers ($21 with coupon code FLASH; was $60) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!