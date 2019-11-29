Get Amazing Street Hikers 63% Off at the Cole Haan Black Friday Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Wishing for some new shoes this holiday season? Show this Black Friday deal to anyone who’s got you on their shopping list. Right now at the Cole Haan Black Friday Sale, you can save 60 percent on tons of styles across the board, from dress shoes to these amazing ZEROGRAND street hikers. Normally priced at $300, right now you can get them for just $110! That’s 63 percent off.

Cole Haan has dozens of shoes and boots marked 50-60 percent off—through Saturday, November 30, only. Throw in the code BF10 at checkout, and you can cut another ten percent off your entire shopping cart. That’s what pushes the savings on these comfortable, versatile street hikers past the 60 percent mark. It’s our favorite Black Friday deal at Cole Haan.

We like the entire Cole Haan ZEROGRAND line because they’re so comfortable. These ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots ($110 with code BF10; normally $300) come in four shades. The black, navy, and tan are all great. But we really love the grey ZEROGRAND Hikers because they come with red laces and trim. The black ones are the most versatile, and the tan ones are the trendiest. The blue ones are cool, too. But we really love the grey ZEROGRAND Street Hikers, because that contrast color just pops.

ZERØGRAND Hiker Boots are inspired by technical mountaineering boots. Ideal for rainy or snowy days in the city, they’re made from water-resistant leather and have sealed seams, so your feet stay dry in wet conditions.

There are plenty of sizes and styles available, but the number-one reason we love these ZEROGRAND street hikers is that they come in Medium and Wide widths. For us—and for a lot of men out there—a Wide width option is a deal-breaker, plain and simple. It’s absolutely a necessity for our fat feet.

That grooved sole does way more than look cool, too; it adds flexibility to these street hikers. Layers of cushioning compounds soften every step. And the rubber pods on the bottom provide extra grip on slick sidewalks, floors, and lobbies. But they’re tough and durable, too. So if we end up unexpectedly trekking on the tundra, we feel confident and sure-footed.

Best of all, they’re super light. ZEROGRAND hiker boots weigh far less than normal boots, so they’re comfortable all day long. No matter if we’re wearing them to work or packing them for travel, they fit the bill. All-day excursions in strange cities are a treat any time—much more so with these hikers on our feet.

So ask for a pair of Cole Haan ZEROGRAND Hiker Boots this holiday season. We like the grey/red, but you should request whichever color strikes your fancy. Unlike a lot of sales, this Cole Haan Black Friday Sale doesn’t last through the entire weekend, and certainly not through Cyber Monday. You must order before midnight on Saturday 11/30 to score this amazing deal on these incredible Cole Haan street hikers on sale. And remember to add the code BF10 at checkout.

